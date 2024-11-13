Dogecoin Foundation: We're 'Working Hard' on This Important Project

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Dogecoin Foundation account on the X social media network has published a thread to issue an important reminder to the DOGE community, also revealing what it is working on at the moment.

Meanwhile, founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun made an interesting comment about the Dogecoin activity he spotted recently.

"We're working hard on Dogebox"

The foundation reminded the DOGE community that Dogecoin is an open-source project based on the Bitcoin code, and all the development is done by volunteers. There is a small number of core developers and contributors who work at the Dogecoin Foundation.

The thread also commented on the issue of funding. The tweet says that the DOGE Foundation works entirely on donations. Besides, it “takes care of some of the infrastructure supporting Dogecoin.” Among other things that the foundation takes care of is the infrastructure that supports Dogecoin, and it also “makes it easier to interact with and build upon DOGE” with such projects as libdogecoin and Gigawallet.

Right now, the Dogecoin Foundation team is “working hard” on the project Dogebox. It helps users to run their own full nodes of Dogecoin, allows them to accept DOGE and build their own solutions on top of this blockchain.

Right now, we're working hard on #Dogebox which makes it even easier to run your own full node of Dogecoin, to accept Dogecoin, and to develop your own solutions on top of it. https://t.co/kZW7Daw6hM — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) November 13, 2024

The tweet also reminded the DOGE army and the whole cryptocurrency community that meme coin DOGE started as a joke, as a parody of Bitcoin, but then it “became the good (light) heart of the crypto community.” It happened, the tweet says, unlike with the cryptos that followed, starting with Ethereum, “without any kind of pre-allocation or IPO, DOGE is truly a people's currency where everyone can contribute.”

Justin Sun on Elon Musk, DOGE and D.O.G.E.

The Tron founder made a curious comment about recent events surrounding Elon Musk and DOGE. He said that as someone who has witnessed the very early activity of the DOGE community, he was greatly surprised to see a new U.S. government department turned into the D.O.G.E. (the Department of Government Efficiency), an abbreviation by Elon Musk, the person who is to spearhead it now.

As someone who witnessed DOGEcoin's early activity in the community, seeing a U.S. government department ultimately named after it today truly makes me feel like we're living in a giant simulation. Nothing is impossible! — H.E. Justin Sun🌞(hiring) (@justinsuntron) November 13, 2024

Sun referred to Elon Musk’s theory and supported it as he said it “makes me feel like we're living in a giant simulation. Nothing is impossible!”