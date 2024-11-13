    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Elon Musk has triggered Dogecoin community's excitement with his recent X post
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 9:38
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Serial tech entrepreneur and owner of the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, posted a "D.O.G.E." tweet after earlier publishing a document about being appointed as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency formed by the new U.S. president.

    The new department will be in charge of reducing the enormous U.S. government spending over the past four years. The U.S. national debt has grown by trillions at an incredibly fast pace, reaching $35.81 trillion as of October this year. Over the past four years, the debt has increased by $8.06 trillion.

    Several times, Musk has stated publicly that he prefers to call this organization D.O.G.E. for short since this abbreviation is similar to the name of the largest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Image via X

    The Dogecoin army reacted enthusiastically, with many X users mentioned DOGE, expecting that after this appointment by Musk, the iconic meme-inspired cryptocurrency would skyrocket in price.

    Related
    Samson Mow on Rapid Bitcoin Surge: 'This Time It's Different'
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:22
    Samson Mow on Rapid Bitcoin Surge: 'This Time It's Different'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin founder shares take on Musk and D.O.G.E.

    One of the two Dogecoin founders and a pen pal of Elon Musk, Billy Markus, who is an active X blogger and a content creator, took to his X account to share his take on the current high levels of U.S. government spending and D.O.G.E., which is meant to put at end to that.

    Markus believes that reducing government spending is likely to be painful. “Our economy is addicted to government money - the recent gdp growth has mostly been from unsustainable government spending,” he wrote in the tweet.

    The Dogecoin cofounder said that it is “absolutely necessary” to bring down “the insane amount of spending” that the government is facilitating because, otherwise, the “whole empire will collapse.”

    He reminded the community that in the past 15 years, the national debt has added 15 trillion U.S. dollars. “Because it’s so entangled and the government bloated up so much recently, it’s not going to be flowers and rainbows,” Markus pointed out. He says that now the right person has been appointed to bring down spending and slow down the growth of debt - meaning Elon Musk.

    This week, within only a single day – on Monday – Dogecoin soared by more than 52%, hitting $0.43409. By now, DOGE has pulled back by roughly 12.74% and is changing hands at $0.37578.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 9:51
    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 9:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD