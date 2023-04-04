Dogecoin (DOGE) Logo on Twitter Hides Easter Egg, Here's How to Catch It

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 08:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin (DOGE) Logo on Twitter Hides Easter Egg, Here's How to Catch It
Cover image via unsplash.com
No sooner had the public stepped back from Twitter's new logo, depicting the already world-famous DOGE from Dogecoin, then it turned out that there was more to it. Enthusiast Jens Wiechers discovered an Easter egg in the logo. The finding was further confirmed directly by the official Dogecoin Twitter account.

Related
Breaking: Dogecoin Surges as Doge Replaces Bird Logo on Twitter

If you click on Twitter's new logo in the corner of the main page and enter Konami Code, a combination used in games from the Japanese studio, it will spin. How the user came up with the idea of linking these two things is unclear, but the fact remains, it is quite amusing.

Dogecoin (DOGE) socials are booming

At the same time, DOGE continues to experience increased attention amid an eccentric move by Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. This is reflected in both social metrics and price action.

According to LunarCrush, Dogecoin's social engagement rose 404% to 1.22 billion in the last 24 hours. At the same time, mentions of the famous meme token increased by 65%, to 156,740. There was also a twofold increase in the volume of news about Dogecoin and links shared by social media users.

What is interesting is that, if the portal's data is to be believed, the Reddit public has reacted more strongly to the DOGE innovation on Twitter.

article image
