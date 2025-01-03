Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin on verge of reclaiming crucial level after this breakthrough
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 11:13
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Key Resistance: 3 Reasons for Breakout
    At $0.34, Dogecoin is currently testing the 26 EMA resistance level posing a serious challenge. Since DOGE's ability to break through here will dictate its next course of action, this technical level has turned into a crucial one. Three scenarios involving this resistance level are examined here along with their implications for the price movement of Dogecoin.

    Scenario 1: A successful breakout. Dogecoin may produce a new surge of bullish momentum if it is able to convincingly break above the 26 EMA. If there is a breakout here, it would mean that the asset is breaking through short-term resistance and could rise to the $0.40-$0.42 range. This would put Dogecoin back on course to reach earlier highs supported by higher trading volumes and rekindled investor confidence.

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Scenario 2: Rejection at resistance. Should Dogecoin fail to break above the 26 EMA, it may retrace its steps and end up back at its next support level, which is approximately $0.30. As buyers and sellers fight for control, this would probably herald a period of consolidation. This situation might postpone any notable upward movement until DOGE gains sufficient momentum for another attempt even though it is not necessarily bearish.

    Scenario 3: Sustained consolidation. There is a third chance that Dogecoin will remain in the 26 EMA range without making a clear breakout or rejection. This would suggest that traders are awaiting more important signals, which would indicate indecision in the market. This situation creates a solid foundation for a more potent move in either direction even though it may prolong the current stagnation.

    Possibility of a rally: If Dogecoin surpasses the 26 EMA, the rally may intensify, further bolstered by general market optimism and DOGE's community-driven style. Institutions may become interested in this scenario as well, which could hasten its ascent. A turning point is reflected in Dogecoin's current position. The market is waiting for a clear move as it lingers close to a critical resistance level. Dogecoin's course for early 2025 will probably be shaped by the upcoming trading sessions regardless of whether it breaks out or consolidates.

