    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Crypto Market Rallying

    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE creator has drawn community's attention to crypto market entering green zone
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 14:29
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Crypto Market Rallying
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, one of the two software engineers who created and launched the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has published a tweet, commenting on the bullish reverse the cryptocurrency market has witnessed today after roughly a week of a strong correction that came before it.

    Markus tweeted that “crypto is ripping.”

    Markus is known for his sarcastic and playful comments on crypto whenever the market is going upward or downward. On Dec. 20, when Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other leading cryptocurrencies went deep red, Markus tweeted in his typical manner: “So glad I quit my job.”

    Cryptocurrency market enters green zone

    The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin leads the way here, soaring by 3.8% over the past 24 hours and jumping from $93,000 to $96,777 but now trading at $96,653 after a tiny pullback as of this writing.

    Last time, Bitcoin was seen at this price level five days ago on Dec. 27. On Dec. 30, it touched the bottom at $91,625 as the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) began to spread against Tether’s popular USDT stablecoin in the context of the newly adopted cryptocurrency regulation in Europe.

    The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has surged by 4.81% since yesterday, rising from roughly $3,318 and soaring to $3,477. A small rebound has pushed it down to $3,468 by now.

    Dogecoin went up by almost 10% over the past 24 hours as it jumped from $0.31 to $0.34. However, by now the original meme cryptocurrency has rebounded lower and is changing hands at $0.33 per coin.

    AI meme coins skyrocket

    As reported earlier, today, Jan. 2, AI-themed meme cryptocurrencies suddenly gained momentum, increasing by more than 26% and surpassing a total of $10 billion in terms of market capitalization size over the past 24 hours, according to data shared by CoinGecko. The trading volume spiked to reach $2.46 billion.

    The leader among those meme coins is ai16z launched in October 2024, which has already surpassed such meme coin market leaders as DOGE, SHIB and PEPE in terms of pricing as it is trading at $2 per coin at the moment. Ai16z currently sits on the 201st position on the CoinMarketCap scale.

