93% Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors in Profit: Recipe for Rally?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin profitability is through roof, which indicates bright future for asset
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    According to recent on-chain data, Dogecoin is currently in an impressive position with 93% of its investors making money. Strong market sentiment is reflected in this level of profitability, which may indicate that a rally is imminent. According to the price chart, DOGE has been rising steadily since recovering from the $0.30 support level. Currently trading at about $0.34, it is getting closer to the critical resistance at $0.38 as indicated by the recent bullish momentum.

    While the asset is trading above important moving averages such as the 200 EMA, it is still struggling to hold above the 50 EMA, which is a crucial level for validating bullish trends. Why are DOGE holders so profitable? A large number of investors bought the asset during its previous consolidations and bull runs, which allowed them to profit greatly during price increases. Furthermore, even during mild pullbacks the majority of addresses continue to turn a profit as shown by the historical break-even price chart.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This tenacity demonstrates Dogecoin's widespread use and comparatively steady community support. A move above the $0.38 resistance could start a new upward trend for DOGE's price action. The high level of profitability may also lead to sell-offs since short-term traders may lock in dividends.

    The $0.30 support level, which continues to serve as DOGE's safety net in the event of any downturns, is something that investors should closely monitor. To sum up, Dogecoin's enormous profitability creates the conditions for possible growth, but prudence is advised.

    Given the asset's recent performance and robust on-chain metrics, DOGE may soon try to exit its current consolidation phase. It might open the door for another rally in 2025, if it is successful. Investors who want to successfully navigate the market should keep an eye on important resistance and support levels.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

