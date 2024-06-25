Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    The leading meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin has reached an important level on charts and here’s what’s coming next
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency analyst Jake Wujastyk has taken to the X platform to share his take on what direction Dogecoin’s price move may take further.

    Advertisement

    Wujastyk shared a screenshot showing that DOGE has reached a “make or break” point from where the meme coin’s price can either start plunging deeply or it will skyrocket.

    Notably, over the last 24 hours, the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency has printed an impressive price increase, surging by more than 8.3% and reaching the $0.12537 level, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

    Over the last 24 hours, IntoTheBlock on-chain data provider shared that a tremendous $1 billion worth of Dogecoin has been moved by anonymous whales. These massive transactions were worth $100,000 minimum, according to the published report.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'

    Related
    Tue, 06/25/2024 - 06:37
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This uprise signifies a massive increase in the activity of financial institutions as they have started buying and selling DOGE at a higher pace than before.

    Overall, in the past 24 hours, the overall transaction volume of Dogecoin has surged to 8.45 billion DOGE – that represents an increase of 37%.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:01
    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:01
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:01
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Top Perp DEX SynFutures Crosses $100 Billion Ahead of Blast Airdrop
    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst
    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Show all