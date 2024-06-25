Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency analyst Jake Wujastyk has taken to the X platform to share his take on what direction Dogecoin’s price move may take further.

Wujastyk shared a screenshot showing that DOGE has reached a “make or break” point from where the meme coin’s price can either start plunging deeply or it will skyrocket.

Notably, over the last 24 hours, the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency has printed an impressive price increase, surging by more than 8.3% and reaching the $0.12537 level, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

Over the last 24 hours, IntoTheBlock on-chain data provider shared that a tremendous $1 billion worth of Dogecoin has been moved by anonymous whales. These massive transactions were worth $100,000 minimum, according to the published report.

This uprise signifies a massive increase in the activity of financial institutions as they have started buying and selling DOGE at a higher pace than before.

Overall, in the past 24 hours, the overall transaction volume of Dogecoin has surged to 8.45 billion DOGE – that represents an increase of 37%.