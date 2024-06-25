‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin supporter and investor Robert Kiyosaki, also widely known for his personal finance management book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has taken to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal his current Bitcoin strategy.

His main point is that the best time to buy an asset is when it crashes.

"Bitcoin is crashing, I'm waiting to buy more"

Kiyosaki tweeted that Bitcoin price currently is seeing a massive crash as it went down below $63,000 on Monday. The financial guru warned his community that since Bitcoin is crashing now and many people are selling, he is preparing to buy more BTC.

Bitcoin is crashing. Most people should sell. I am waiting to buy more.

All markets go up and down. Many people make a lot of money “trading”

markets which means buying low and hopefully selling low. The problem with “trading” any asset is taxes, specifically “short term”… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 24, 2024

Kiyosaki also shared some crucial observations about trading at the current state of financial markets. “All markets go up and down,” he tweeted, and now they are going down. Still, traders always trade assets, he said. However, according to Kiyosaki, the big problem with trading any asset is that traders have to pay taxes and in particular they must pay short-term capital gains taxes on their profits from trading.

While they are doing that, Kiyosaki prefers to apply Warren Buffett’s favorite investment strategy to Bitcoin – “buy and hold on forever.” It is worth reminding here that Buffett is a rigorous Bitcoin critic and in 2018 he called BTC “rat poison squared” during the annual shareholder meeting of his investment company “Berkshire Hathaway.” His opinion on the flagship cryptocurrency has not changed since then.

"Rough times are ahead"

In the second part of his tweet, Kiyosaki has warned his 2.5 million X audience that “rough times are ahead.” He explained that he prefer not to trade assets but to build new assets. For this reason, he refers to himself as a “serial entrepreneur” – at the moment, Kyosaki revealed, he is building two new startups without specifying the sphere they will be working in.

Previously, Kiyosaki mentioned that he owned a gold mine and was looking to buy an oil well too. He also prefers to invest not only in Bitcoin but he also actively buys and holds gold and silver. The financial guru believes all three to be safe haven assets which are worth stacking.

Recently, Kiyosaki made a prediction that he expects Bitcoin to reach $300,000 by September.