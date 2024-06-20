Elon Musk Confirms Son 'Lil X' Still Hodls Dogecoin, DOGE Community Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently confirmed that his son, affectionately known as 'lil X,' is still holding onto his Dogecoin (DOGE), much to the delight of the DOGE community.

This indirect confirmation came in response to a playful tweet by a Dogecoin graphic designer, "dogedesigner," who shared that 'lil X' is a dedicated toddler holder, never once suggesting selling his holdings.

It’s true! 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2024

"X is a toddler hodler. Never once has he said sell," Dogedesigner tweeted. Musk reacted with an affirmation, accompanied by a laughter emoji. This lighthearted confirmation quickly caught the attention of the crypto community.

Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

This interaction has sparked a wave of reactions from the crypto community, with an X (formerly Twitter) user sharing a throwback to Musk's tweet from Feb. 10, 2021, which read, "Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler." Another X user responded by asking, "how many Doge X has?"

The Dogecoin community has long been influenced by Musk's tweets, often seeing immediate market reactions to his statements. His latest tweet is no exception, as it has once again put the spotlight on Dogecoin.

Musk, who touted himself as the "Dogefather," has been a strong supporter of Dogecoin, frequently mentioning it in his tweets and even allowing it as a payment option for certain Tesla merchandise.

In May, Musk tweeted about the passing of the dog Kabosu, the face of the DOGE meme, which saw the Dogecoin price spike shortly after.

At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price was trading down 0.08% in the last 24 hours to $0.122, yet to post a reaction to the current attention it is receiving.