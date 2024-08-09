    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin large transactions soar 36% as price shoots
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 15:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed remarkable positive market sentiments in the past few days, including a 14% price rebound following a surge in network activities. These have, in no small way, boosted investors’ confidence in the meme coin, as data from IntoTheBlock shows.

    Advertisement

    DOGE's large transaction volume signals institutional interest

    Notably, DOGE’s large transaction volume spiked by a massive 36.31% or $1.02 billion following the price rebound witnessed earlier as investors' sentiment improved significantly. This signals that institutional players and large holders were actively busy in the market, either buying to consolidate their assets or selling to readjust their portfolios.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 13:53
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin's percentage performance surpassed other entities, such as Lido Staked Ether and Cardano, with transaction volumes of 19.47% and 5.82%, respectively. These were the only assets that recorded positive transaction volumes. Others, like Ethereum and Toncoin, were negative, with low volumes transacted.

    Furthermore, as indicated by the same on-chain source, the daily active addresses increased slightly by 1.52%. That is, 47,360 active addresses were featured in the last 24 hours. The growth in active addresses on the network indicates that more users were engaged in transactions and other activities.

    Can Dogecoin hit $1?

    These positive indices have rubbed off on the price of Dogecoin, which is up 3.45% in the last 24 hours to $0.1045, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Despite all of these positive sentiments, for Dogecoin to hit the $1 level, an earlier U.Today report revealed that the network needs major catalysts to ensure further growth. Specifically, new participants need to embrace the network, and more than 1.52% are registered.

    Related
    Crucial SHIB Crypto Warning Made to Shiba Inu Army: Details
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 14:14
    Crucial SHIB Crypto Warning Made to Shiba Inu Army: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Furthermore, analysts maintain that consistency in these metrics over time would help propel the meme coin toward $1 levels, which have remained elusive for a long time.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:25
    Did Saylor Single-Handedly Push Bitcoin Higher? Adam Back Weighs In
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:13
    Critical Ethereum Price Zone Identified Amid Death Cross: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    Did Saylor Single-Handedly Push Bitcoin Higher? Adam Back Weighs In
    Critical Ethereum Price Zone Identified Amid Death Cross: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD