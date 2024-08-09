Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X, has made an unexpected Bitcoin price prediction that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

In a tweet reacting to a recent 2050 Bitcoin price prediction from VanEck, a prominent asset investment management firm, the Dogecoin co-creator offered his prediction.

Markus posted a screenshot of a tweet that shared VanEck's 2050 price prediction for Bitcoin: $130,314 as the worst case, a base case price of $2,910,345 and $52,386,207 as the best case scenario for the Bitcoin price.

wow how fascinating here’s my 2050 price prediction



worst case - $0

best case - $3,141,526,535,897,932,384,626,433,832 pic.twitter.com/yZGJO8S1zC — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 9, 2024

The Dogecoin co-founder, known for his humorous style, could not resist making a tongue-in-cheek prediction: "Wow, how fascinating. Here’s my 2050 price prediction: worst case - $0. Best case - $3,141,526,535,897,932,384,626,433,832."

Dogecoin's founder's Bitcoin prediction

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus has a history of using humor and sarcasm to comment on the crypto space, a style that has resonated with many within the community. Dogecoin itself was born as a lighthearted joke and is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

While the Dogecoin co-founder's post was intended in fun, it serves as a reminder of the speculative nature of long-term price predictions.

Markus jokingly acknowledges the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies by proposing a "worst-case scenario of $0." On the other hand, his "best case" prediction, a mind-bogglingly large number, pokes fun at the overly optimistic projections made by some analysts and enthusiasts.

The use of the number "3,141,526,535,897,932,384,626,433,832" seems like a nod to the mathematical constant pi, though multiplied to an astronomical degree, which adds an extra layer of humor to the Bitcoin price prediction.