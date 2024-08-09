    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin founder has made unexpected Bitcoin price prediction that caught attention of crypto community
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 13:53
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X, has made an unexpected Bitcoin price prediction that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

    In a tweet reacting to a recent 2050 Bitcoin price prediction from VanEck, a prominent asset investment management firm, the Dogecoin co-creator offered his prediction.

    Markus posted a screenshot of a tweet that shared VanEck's 2050 price prediction for Bitcoin: $130,314 as the worst case, a base case price of $2,910,345 and $52,386,207 as the best case scenario for the Bitcoin price.

    The Dogecoin co-founder, known for his humorous style, could not resist making a tongue-in-cheek prediction: "Wow, how fascinating. Here’s my 2050 price prediction: worst case - $0. Best case - $3,141,526,535,897,932,384,626,433,832."

    Dogecoin's founder's Bitcoin prediction

    Dogecoin founder Billy Markus has a history of using humor and sarcasm to comment on the crypto space, a style that has resonated with many within the community. Dogecoin itself was born as a lighthearted joke and is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    While the Dogecoin co-founder's post was intended in fun, it serves as a reminder of the speculative nature of long-term price predictions.

    Markus jokingly acknowledges the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies by proposing a "worst-case scenario of $0." On the other hand, his "best case" prediction, a mind-bogglingly large number, pokes fun at the overly optimistic projections made by some analysts and enthusiasts.

    The use of the number "3,141,526,535,897,932,384,626,433,832" seems like a nod to the mathematical constant pi, though multiplied to an astronomical degree, which adds an extra layer of humor to the Bitcoin price prediction.

