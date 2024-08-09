    Crucial SHIB Crypto Warning Made to Shiba Inu Army: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu representative has published important statement addressing crypto community
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 14:14
    Crucial SHIB Crypto Warning Made to Shiba Inu Army: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu’s official marketing lead Lucie has published an X post in which she addressed not only the SHIB army but the global crypto community overall.

    Lucie issued a warning in which she spoke much wider than just SHIB, she spoke about crypto and the possibilities it provides to the world.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Speaks Out Against Making Gold-Backed Digital Asset
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 12:03
    Ripple CTO Speaks Out Against Making Gold-Backed Digital Asset
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement as BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly
    Crucial Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued, Here's Reason
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes 'Full Disclosure' on ETH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches $63K After “Most Epic Bear Trap”

    Lucie addresses crypto holders with warning

    The marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team dwelled on the possibilities that are provided by cryptocurrencies, saying that they are “endless.”

    She reminded the community that while some people will “make a good profit” on crypto, others will “bag huge money” and some will build “generational wealth,” others may just lose their funds. Therefore, Lucie warns the global community, saying “the decision is yours.”

    The important thing in crypto that, according to her tweet, provides all those endless opportunities is decentralized finance (DeFi) and holding crypto in cold wallets, exercising full control over one’s private keys (self-custody).

    Shiba Inu burn mechanism coming

    As reported by U.Today earlier, the SHIB team teased an upcoming hard fork on Shibarium that will see a new version of Shibarium’s core component Bor implemented. As part of this crucial upgrade on the network, the SHIB team will also roll out the long-awaited burn mechanism for removing Shiba Inu coins from circulation.

    This is the burn mechanism that the developer team teased in January in one of the SHIB blog posts. This mechanism will allow SHIB burns to transition from manual mode to an automated one. A total of 70% of transaction fees on Shibarium, which are paid in BONE tokens, will be automatically converted into Shiba Inu coins and then sent to unspendable blockchain wallets immediately, i.e., burned.

    Overall, on Thursday, the SHIB community managed to dispose of more than 105 million SHIB coins, raising the overall daily burn rate by nearly 140,000%, according to data provided by the Shibburn platform.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 13:53
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 13:26
    XRP Reverses Gains as Open Interest Hits $478 Million
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial SHIB Crypto Warning Made to Shiba Inu Army: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Reverses Gains as Open Interest Hits $478 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD