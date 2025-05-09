Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.20 Finally Reached, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has achieved a major milestone in its continuous recovery by officially breaking through the psychologically significant $0.20 resistance level. Following several weeks of consolidation just below this level, DOGE broke through $0.20 on a robust daily candle closing at roughly $0.20.

This action places the meme coin in a position to confront more significant technical resistance levels and validates the strength of the recent bullish momentum. According to the chart, DOGE is currently trading between $0.21 and $0.22, just below the 100 and 200 EMAs.

For months, these exponential moving averages have served as dynamic resistance. A clear break above both would signal a significant change in trend, effectively turning DOGE from long-term bearish to short-term bullish. Additionally, volume validates the breakout. Alongside this upward trend, there has been a discernible increase in buying activity, indicating that the rally is strongly supported. With the RSI at 71 right now, DOGE is approaching overbought territory without reaching unsupportable levels, which allows for additional gains before a pullback is more likely.

The next key price level to watch would be around $0.25 followed by a possible run toward $0. 30 – levels not seen since the end of 2023 – if DOGE can consolidate above $0.20 and break through the 100 and 200 EMA resistances. If the 200 EMA is not cleared, DOGE may be rejected back toward support at $0.176, which is where the 50 EMA is at the moment.

More broadly, Dogecoin's rise is following the lead of a broader altcoin and meme coin renaissance; however, the true test will be whether it can turn important technical resistances into support. DOGE must now maintain the $0.20 level as the floor in order to maintain the upward momentum; it is no longer a ceiling. The next few days will be critical.

Redefining Dogecoin's trend for the second quarter and paving the way for a more ambitious rally could be achieved by a successful breakout above the EMAs.