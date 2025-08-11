97% of Ethereum Addresses Now in Profit, Report Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A report recently published by on-chain data company Sentora (formerly known as IntoTheBlock) has revealed a bullish signal for the Ethereum market; at the moment, 97% of Ethereum addresses are in profit.

Historically, mass sell-offs begin once more than 90% of holders are in profit. In particular, this happened during the 2021 Ethereum bull run. However, many analysts are looking positively into Ethereum’s future, both short and long term.

97% of Ethereum addresses are currently in profit pic.twitter.com/baL4tIanPw — Sentora (previously IntoTheBlock) (@SentoraHQ) August 11, 2025

Crypto blogger Lark Davis is one of those bullish traders. Today, he published a tweet, sharing a forecast that Ethereum needs to defend “the orange box between $3,800 and $4,000,” as is shown on the chart he shared. He also stated: “Retests back in this range are likely bullish and buying zones for those who missed the breakout.”

Samson Mow explains ETH/BTC growth, here's catch

Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow believes that a lot of those who hold Ethereum now also hold a lot of Bitcoin, and they are “rotating that BTC into ETH to pump it on new narratives,” where Mow hints at Ethereum treasury companies.

Once they have pushed it high enough, Mow argues, “they’ll dump their ETH, creating new generational bagholders, and then rotate the gains back into BTC.”