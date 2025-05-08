807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Meme coin king Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a staggering transfer of tokens between two unknown wallets in the last 24 hours. As spotted by Whale Alert, an on-chain platform on X, 807,378,538 DOGE were moved in five transactions.

Market reacts with surge in trading volume and price

The value of the over 807 million DOGE has been estimated at $149.76 million. The size of the transfer suggests it is likely the action of a DOGE whale moving its holdings around.

However, since the wallets were unknown, it is difficult to tell the intention of this large holder. The whale might have moved such a large volume as a result of reorganizing its portfolio, or it could have been a prelude to offloading some of its assets.

This speculation is one of the key reasons that DOGE whales have influenced market dynamics. If small market participants with lesser holdings panic and decide to sell, it could trigger sell pressure and negatively impact the price.

Generally, the DOGE whale's activity often precedes a period of price volatility. Hence, investors typically watch the market and whale action to avoid huge losses.

As of press time, the DOGE price was changing hands at $0.1860, an increase of 7.58% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has also spiked by 73.76% to $1.24 billion within the same time frame.

DOGE bulls take control, path to $0.20?

The market figures suggest that investors treat the development as a possible portfolio reorganization, not a pre-sales move.

Interestingly, DOGE has shown an explosive breakout mirroring the spike in Bitcoin over the same period. The meme coin climbed from a low of $0.1695 and breached the $0.18 resistance to hit its current price.