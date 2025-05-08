Advertisement
Advertisement

    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 16:08
    Dogecoin whale moves 807 million DOGE to anon wallets as sell-off scare emerges
    Advertisement
    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Meme coin king Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a staggering transfer of tokens between two unknown wallets in the last 24 hours. As spotted by Whale Alert, an on-chain platform on X, 807,378,538 DOGE were moved in five transactions.

    Advertisement

    Market reacts with surge in trading volume and price

    The value of the over 807 million DOGE has been estimated at $149.76 million. The size of the transfer suggests it is likely the action of a DOGE whale moving its holdings around.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 10:15
    100,000,000 DOGE Just Acquired by Whales: Dogecoin to Moon?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    However, since the wallets were unknown, it is difficult to tell the intention of this large holder. The whale might have moved such a large volume as a result of reorganizing its portfolio, or it could have been a prelude to offloading some of its assets.

    This speculation is one of the key reasons that DOGE whales have influenced market dynamics. If small market participants with lesser holdings panic and decide to sell, it could trigger sell pressure and negatively impact the price.

    Generally, the DOGE whale's activity often precedes a period of price volatility. Hence, investors typically watch the market and whale action to avoid huge losses.

    As of press time, the DOGE price was changing hands at $0.1860, an increase of 7.58% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has also spiked by 73.76% to $1.24 billion within the same time frame.

    DOGE bulls take control, path to $0.20?

    The market figures suggest that investors treat the development as a possible portfolio reorganization, not a pre-sales move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 13:50
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Interestingly, DOGE has shown an explosive breakout mirroring the spike in Bitcoin over the same period. The meme coin climbed from a low of $0.1695 and breached the $0.18 resistance to hit its current price.

    The alignment of price uptick and trading volume surge indicates that DOGE bulls are taking control of the market. If the bulls sustain this momentum, Dogecoin price is likely to soar past $0.20 soon, as its history backs such a climb.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 15:49
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 2,952% in Inflows, Major Move Coming?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 8, 2025 - 15:33
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $100,000. Is $200,000 Possible in 2025?
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 2,952% in Inflows, Major Move Coming?
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $100,000. Is $200,000 Possible in 2025?
    Show all