    Bitcoin's Key Virtue Named by Tether CEO Ardoino

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 13:57
    Tether CEO reveals Bitcoin's key virtue in current market conditions
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer at stablecoin giant Tether, has taken to his account on social media giant X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk Bitcoin with the vast crypto community.

    In particular, he gave them food for thought by revealing one of Bitcoin’s key virtues.

    Ardoino praises Bitcoin as it top $122,000

    In his recent tweet, the CEO of Tether praised Bitcoin, stating that BTC means stability and certainty in an unstable market and economic environment.

    “Bitcoin is certainty,” the Tether CEO tweeted.

    Over the weekend, the world’s largest cryptocurrency demonstrated impressive price growth, adding roughly 5% and rising from $116,450 to slightly above the $122,000 mark. The surge took place after U.S. President Trump signed an executive order, allowing 401(k) retirement funds to expand their investments to risky assets, including Bitcoin and altcoins.

    By now, BTC is down 1.84% from that local peak and is changing hands at $119,930.

    Bitcoin holds well amid coming stock market crash: Kiyosaki

    Financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has once again published a warning, predicting an upcoming “massive [stock market] crash.”

    He has been making such a prediction particularly frequently this year, promising that when stocks and bonds crash, it will bring “good news” for those who hold Bitcoin, gold and silver. This is precisely what he said in his recently posted tweet.

    However, even if Bitcoin crashes, he has tweeted several times, this will be great news as well because BTC will get cheaper, and he said that then he would only buy more of it.

