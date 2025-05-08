Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Bitcoin to $100,000 Price Move

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 10:06
    Dogecoin Founder reacts to Bitcoin price potentially hitting $100,000 with indifference
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Bitcoin to $100,000 Price Move
    Billy Markus, the Dogecoin (DOGE) founder known on X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has, in his characteristic way, dropped an enigmatic comment on Bitcoin’s price performance. This is because the leading digital currency is on track to hit $100,000 for the first time in over two months.

    Dogecoin founder marks milestone with indifference

    Markus, renowned for his cynical comments on cryptocurrencies, reacted to the development in a post on X. The Dogecoin founder expressed his views with the sarcastic phrase, "Yay it got to 100k again, woo."

    The tone of Markus’ delivery implies that if Bitcoin (BTC) were to flip $100,000 today, it would not be surprising, as it has achieved that milestone before. For him, reaching the price level is no longer extraordinary or unexpected.

    It signals that Markus thinks BTC reclaiming $100,000 is just overhyped. His posts have been known to stir such controversial debates.

    This viewpoint aligns with some market participants who were excited about Bitcoin’s performance earlier in the year. When the digital currency hit an all-time high (ATH) of $109,114.88 in January, some believed it would continue on a massive upward trajectory.

    Shockingly, since February, BTC has not retested the psychological $100,000 level, leaving many disappointed. The asset even plunged to the $76,000 range in a market correction move that sparked concerns as it impacted other crypto assets.

    Market eyes $100K flip amid surging volume

    As of press time, Bitcoin price was changing hands at $99,581.59, a 2.73% increase in the last 24 hours. This represents a massive leap as BTC added about $4,000, climbing from $95,866 to its current level.

    Meanwhile, investors are in a frenzy, pushing trading volume up by 61.73% to $52.75 billion within the same time frame. This suggests that market participants are taking a position, hoping for a likely flip and sustained upward momentum in the coming days.

    The ability of Bitcoin to flip and stay above $100,000 will determine whether it can hit another ATH that might likely "really impress" the Dogecoin founder.

    However, for others in the crypto space, like Max Keiser, he believes BTC has what it takes to hit half a million dollars.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin
