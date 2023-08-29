DOGE Jumps as Elon Musk's X App Gets Closer to Crypto Payments Adoption

Tue, 08/29/2023 - 14:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
X app has added license to process crypto payments in yet another US state
DOGE Jumps as Elon Musk's X App Gets Closer to Crypto Payments Adoption
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The website of NMLS licenses required for processing cryptocurrency payments shows that on Aug. 28, Twitter Payments LLC got a license approved in yet another US state – Rhode Island.

Twitter Payments gets new license, DOGE rises 4.34%

Now, Elon Musk's X company (formerly Twitter) can conduct crypto transactions and process them in seven states: Arizona, Missouri, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire and now Rhode Island. The other six Rhode Island Currency Transmission Licenses were approved earlier this year, according to the data presented on the webpage.

When it happened on Aug. 28, the price of Dogecoin, favored by Elon Musk, went up by roughly 2.55%, dropping back soon after that.

The DOGE army expects Musk to integrate crypto payments using Dogecoin on the X app in the near future, and so the fact of Twitter Payments LLC receiving these licenses has been carefully anticipated by the army of meme coin lovers. At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.06455, jumping by 4.34%.

DogecoinjumpsBitcoinETFgrayscale00rggw2re
Image via TradingView

This DOGE rise is also fueled now by the sudden increase of the Bitcoin price, driven by Grayscale's victory in court against the SEC regarding the Bitcoin ETF case.

Related
5th Biggest Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Owner Is Somebody Totally Unexpected: Report

Musk plans to connect X and DOGE accepting Tesla

Earlier today, Elon Musk announced in a tweet (an X post) that he intends to have a special app developed to allow Tesla owners to catch up with the new stuff coming out in their feed on the X app.

He hints that should DOGE payments be ultimately adopted by X, they may spread to Tesla as well. Besides, as of the end of 2021, Tesla has already accepted Dogecoin for merchandise in its online store.

In the spring of 2022, SpaceX followed suit.

#Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Price Decoded: Here's What SHIB Community Can Expect in September
08/29/2023 - 15:15
Shiba Inu Price Decoded: Here's What SHIB Community Can Expect in September
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets in This Long-Term Metric: Details
08/29/2023 - 14:45
Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets in This Long-Term Metric: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Polkadot (DOT) up 5% as Community Votes on Crucial Upgrades
08/29/2023 - 14:30
Polkadot (DOT) up 5% as Community Votes on Crucial Upgrades
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin