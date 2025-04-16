Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 13:55
    XRP sees substantial surge in amount of burned assets, but it is barely significant
    Advertisement
    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has recently experienced a sharp rise in network activity. In a single day, over 4,600 XRP were destroyed, which is twice as much as the average amounts observed earlier this month. Even though this increase in burned tokens may seem remarkable, the market impact as a whole is only moderate.

    Advertisement

    The price of XRP is presently hovering just below a descending resistance trendline at about $2.08. The 200 EMA has served as a crucial defense level in recent weeks, and the token has found strong support close to it. The asset is still consolidating and has not committed to a new trend direction, as evidenced by the price action's continued restriction between the $1.95 and $2.24 range. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, XRP remains inside a larger descending channel, which has held back price movement since its local peak around $3.40. Although there was a brief breakout below this pattern in early April, buyers intervened to protect the 200 EMA, which led to a swift recovery. Although a brief increase in network usage is the reason for the 100% increase in burned fees, XRP's burn mechanism is purposefully simple. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Issues One-Word Verdict for Bitcoin
    Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo
    Enormous 131,000,000 XRP Shifted Anonymously, Here's Big Player Behind It
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'

    Related
    XRP Winning Dollar Battle But Losing to Bitcoin
    Tue, 04/15/2025 - 15:56
    XRP Winning Dollar Battle But Losing to Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    A small portion of XRP is charged for each transaction — not to drastically cut supply but to keep the network efficient and stop spam. Thus, even burning thousands of XRP has no discernible impact on market dynamics. XRP is still in a crucial technical position for the future. A move toward $2.40 and a possible retest of $2.60 could be triggered by a successful breakout above the 100 EMA at $2.24.

    If, on the other hand, momentum is not generated at the present levels, there may be a further drop toward $1.95 or even lower, particularly if the mood of the market as a whole deteriorates. To put it briefly, the burn surge is not a game-changer for XRP, even though it is a symbolic indication of activity. In contrast to short-term fee metrics, traders should concentrate more on price structure, volume and macro signals.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 13:35
    Cardano (ADA) Dips Hard, Can It Bounce From $0.60?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 13:20
    Strategy's Saylor Issues One-Word Verdict for Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    Cardano (ADA) Dips Hard, Can It Bounce From $0.60?
    Strategy's Saylor Issues One-Word Verdict for Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD