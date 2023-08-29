If DOGE Ever Integrates on X App, It May Be Far Bigger Than Just That, Here's Why

Tue, 08/29/2023 - 11:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk plans to connect two of his biggest ventures, which may potentially create massive adoption prospects for DOGE
If DOGE Ever Integrates on X App, It May Be Far Bigger Than Just That, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

X app (formerly Twitter after the recent rebranding by tech tycoon Elon Musk) user @JennyChachan asked the owner of X and Tesla, Elon Musk, about instructions on how to watch X live videos on the front panel inside a Tesla car.

Musk responded that he plans to create a special native app that would allow Tesla owners to see the latest posts, including live videos, from X on the screens of their electric cars.

Potential launch of DOGE on X and expanded DOGE use by Tesla

This opens great prospects for the adoption of Dogecoin, which Elon Musk has mentioned many times in the past, before he bought Twitter for $44 billion, finalizing the deal in late October last year.

In accordance with numerous statements about DOGE integration on Twitter for paying content creators and also as a means of making micropayments by Musk on various podcasts and several interviews, the Dogecoin community now expects him to make the original meme coin the currency of X app.

Related
Shibarium Hits Important New Milestones Soon After Relaunch

Tesla already accepts DOGE

Musk has already added a monetization feature for content makers to allow them to earn money for their work, using longer-than-previously texts and live videos. However, he has not said anything about integrating DOGE since he closed the purchase deal last year.

As for Tesla, this e-car behemoth integrated DOGE in December 2021 to sell Tesla merch. SpaceX followed suit in the spring of 2022.

Aside from that, in early 2022, Tesla launched charging stations in Santa Monica. Elon Musk then tweeted that Tesla drivers can pay in Dogecoin to charge their cars from them.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Tesla News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SEC Files and Settles First NFT Enforcement Action, Crypto Community Reacts
08/29/2023 - 11:12
SEC Files and Settles First NFT Enforcement Action, Crypto Community Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetuals Unleashed by BitMEX
08/29/2023 - 10:47
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetuals Unleashed by BitMEX
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Michael Saylor Shares Important Bitcoin (BTC) Indicator
08/29/2023 - 10:24
Michael Saylor Shares Important Bitcoin (BTC) Indicator
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan