If DOGE Ever Integrates on X App, It May Be Far Bigger Than Just That, Here's Why

Elon Musk plans to connect two of his biggest ventures, which may potentially create massive adoption prospects for DOGE

X app (formerly Twitter after the recent rebranding by tech tycoon Elon Musk) user @JennyChachan asked the owner of X and Tesla, Elon Musk, about instructions on how to watch X live videos on the front panel inside a Tesla car.

Musk responded that he plans to create a special native app that would allow Tesla owners to see the latest posts, including live videos, from X on the screens of their electric cars.

We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2023

Potential launch of DOGE on X and expanded DOGE use by Tesla

This opens great prospects for the adoption of Dogecoin, which Elon Musk has mentioned many times in the past, before he bought Twitter for $44 billion, finalizing the deal in late October last year.

In accordance with numerous statements about DOGE integration on Twitter for paying content creators and also as a means of making micropayments by Musk on various podcasts and several interviews, the Dogecoin community now expects him to make the original meme coin the currency of X app.

Tesla already accepts DOGE

Musk has already added a monetization feature for content makers to allow them to earn money for their work, using longer-than-previously texts and live videos. However, he has not said anything about integrating DOGE since he closed the purchase deal last year.

As for Tesla, this e-car behemoth integrated DOGE in December 2021 to sell Tesla merch. SpaceX followed suit in the spring of 2022.

Aside from that, in early 2022, Tesla launched charging stations in Santa Monica. Elon Musk then tweeted that Tesla drivers can pay in Dogecoin to charge their cars from them.