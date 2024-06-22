Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin community remains enthusiastic about Elon Musk potentially integrating DOGE payments on X platform
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 20:00
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, the account of the popular MyDoge cryptocurrency wallet issued something close to a poll of the DOGE community regarding their optimism about seeing DOGE payments on the X platform in the future.

    DOGE community still believes in "XD" (DOGE on X)

    “Do you think 𝕏 should support Dogecoin payments one day?” the question read. Judging by the wave of positive and enthusiastic responses, the DOGE army still believes that their favorite meme cryptocurrency is going to end up powering tipping and micropayments on X social media giant.

    This year, Elon Musk has been securing licenses in new U.S. states so he can roll out the X Payments feature. X insider “DogeDesigner” has posted several times that payments are to be launched on the platform by the end of the year.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community

    In March, licenses for payment processing were obtained for the following states: Illinois, Oregon and New Mexico. This is the likely reason why the DOGE army remains optimistic about potential DOGE integration on X in the near future. Many experts also shared that crypto can be, if not the only payment option on X, then one of them.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:06
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Elon Musk hearts Dogecoin

    Elon Musk is a big Dogecoin fan, often shilling it in his tweets over the past seven years. In 2021, Musk’s tweet about being “The DogeFather” and his endorsement of DOGE later on Saturday Night Live pushed the meme cryptocurrency to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021.

    Even though DOGE is now trading 83.15% below that historic peak at $0.1243, it still remains part of the top 10 list, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, while pondering publicly the roots of Musk’s love for DOGE, suggested that perhaps the tech billionaire may hold around 20% of the meme coin’s supply, or maybe Musk just has a thing for it.

    #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Twitter
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    Jun 22, 2024 - 20:02
    SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22
    Jun 22, 2024 - 20:02
    BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu Nears Pivotal Moment With 416 Trillion SHIB Ahead
    Jun 22, 2024 - 20:02
    Shiba Inu Nears Pivotal Moment With 416 Trillion SHIB Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SHIB, ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 22
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD