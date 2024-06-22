DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, the account of the popular MyDoge cryptocurrency wallet issued something close to a poll of the DOGE community regarding their optimism about seeing DOGE payments on the X platform in the future.

DOGE community still believes in "XD" (DOGE on X)

“Do you think 𝕏 should support Dogecoin payments one day?” the question read. Judging by the wave of positive and enthusiastic responses, the DOGE army still believes that their favorite meme cryptocurrency is going to end up powering tipping and micropayments on X social media giant.

This year, Elon Musk has been securing licenses in new U.S. states so he can roll out the X Payments feature. X insider “DogeDesigner” has posted several times that payments are to be launched on the platform by the end of the year.

𝕏Ð is inevitable! — The Elden Lord (@_The_Elden_Lord) June 22, 2024

In March, licenses for payment processing were obtained for the following states: Illinois, Oregon and New Mexico. This is the likely reason why the DOGE army remains optimistic about potential DOGE integration on X in the near future. Many experts also shared that crypto can be, if not the only payment option on X, then one of them.

Elon Musk hearts Dogecoin

Elon Musk is a big Dogecoin fan, often shilling it in his tweets over the past seven years. In 2021, Musk’s tweet about being “The DogeFather” and his endorsement of DOGE later on Saturday Night Live pushed the meme cryptocurrency to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021.

Even though DOGE is now trading 83.15% below that historic peak at $0.1243, it still remains part of the top 10 list, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, while pondering publicly the roots of Musk’s love for DOGE, suggested that perhaps the tech billionaire may hold around 20% of the meme coin’s supply, or maybe Musk just has a thing for it.