    Bitcoin Community Leader Urges Elon Musk to Make X Accept BTC

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Important member of BTC community has urged tech billionaire Musk to finally implement Bitcoin payments on X app
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 11:48
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    In the comments to Elon Musk’s recent tweet, in which he slammed Apple for starting to collaborate with OpenAI, prominent Bitcoiner Saifedean Ammous responded to the tech mogul, telling him off for not launching BTC payments on the X social media giant.

    Ammous is known for authoring the book, popular within the BTC community, called “The Bitcoin Standard” and is an influential figure among Bitcoin believers.

    Saifedean Ammous emotionally tweeted: “Patently absurd that Twitter isn't smart enough to just accept Bitcoin.”

    Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices

    On June 10, on the news of Apple joining forces with OpenAI and integrating the ChatGPT bot, Elon Musk posted an emotional reaction on his X account. Being a rigid opponent of the direction current major AI developers have chosen (the strategy of being socially agreeable), Musk tweeted that if Apple integrates ChatGPT at the OS level, then he will ban Apple devices at all of his companies.

    Musk slammed this Apple step as “an unacceptable security violation.” He also added that all visitors to his companies “will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.” Earlier, Musk has several times accused OpenAI of being “woke,” and he started his own xAI start-up to create a chatbot, Grok, to compete with ChatGPT.

    As reported earlier, Apple and OpenAI have agreed to directly integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPasOS 18 and macOS.

    Apple develops its native AI

    Saifedean Ammous left the above-mentioned comment to Musk’s tweet, in which the serial tech entrepreneur rebuked Apple for collaborating with OpenAI instead of creating its own artificial intelligence.

    Musk tweeted: “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI,” accusing ChatGPT of transferring user data to OpenAI - “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

    However, Community Notes, the service that checks media materials and tweets published on X integrated by Musk, corrected his tweet. The Notes stated that Apple has developed its own AI foundational models, they “run on-device (locally) and have approximately 3 billion parameters.”

    They will be integrated into the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

    #Elon Musk #OpenAI
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
