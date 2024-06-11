Bitcoin Community Leader Urges Elon Musk to Make X Accept BTC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the comments to Elon Musk’s recent tweet, in which he slammed Apple for starting to collaborate with OpenAI, prominent Bitcoiner Saifedean Ammous responded to the tech mogul, telling him off for not launching BTC payments on the X social media giant.

Ammous is known for authoring the book, popular within the BTC community, called “The Bitcoin Standard” and is an influential figure among Bitcoin believers.

Saifedean Ammous emotionally tweeted: “Patently absurd that Twitter isn't smart enough to just accept Bitcoin.”

Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices

On June 10, on the news of Apple joining forces with OpenAI and integrating the ChatGPT bot, Elon Musk posted an emotional reaction on his X account. Being a rigid opponent of the direction current major AI developers have chosen (the strategy of being socially agreeable), Musk tweeted that if Apple integrates ChatGPT at the OS level, then he will ban Apple devices at all of his companies.

Musk slammed this Apple step as “an unacceptable security violation.” He also added that all visitors to his companies “will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.” Earlier, Musk has several times accused OpenAI of being “woke,” and he started his own xAI start-up to create a chatbot, Grok, to compete with ChatGPT.

As reported earlier, Apple and OpenAI have agreed to directly integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPasOS 18 and macOS.

Apple develops its native AI

Saifedean Ammous left the above-mentioned comment to Musk’s tweet, in which the serial tech entrepreneur rebuked Apple for collaborating with OpenAI instead of creating its own artificial intelligence.

Musk tweeted: “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI,” accusing ChatGPT of transferring user data to OpenAI - “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

However, Community Notes, the service that checks media materials and tweets published on X integrated by Musk, corrected his tweet. The Notes stated that Apple has developed its own AI foundational models, they “run on-device (locally) and have approximately 3 billion parameters.”

They will be integrated into the iPhone, iPad and Mac.