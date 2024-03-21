    Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Soon? Elon Musk's X Secures Three New Licenses in Key US States

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Elon Musk makes big step toward crypto payments with three new state licenses
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 15:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Soon? Elon Musk's X Secures Three New Licenses in Key US States
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Elon Musk's X Payments, an integral component of his social network X, has attained significant regulatory milestones by securing licenses for money transmitter activities in three key new U.S. states at once. The approvals, granted by supervisory authorities in Illinois, New Mexico and Oregon on March 20, underscore the strategic direction of Musk's vision to enhance the functionality of his digital platform beyond its initial scope as Twitter.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges 17% in Epic Dog Coin Bounce Back

    This latest achievement expands X Payments' operational reach, complementing existing licenses obtained in 19 other states, including Georgia, Arizona and Ohio. The move aligns with Musk's overarching objective of transforming X into a super application capable of facilitating diverse financial transactions seamlessly.

    The flurry of licenses for X Payments has reignited speculation about the integration of cryptocurrencies, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE), into the social network. While Musk has ruled out the issuance of company tokens, speculation within the cryptocurrency community persists regarding potential collaborations involving Dogecoin and other digital assets on the platform. The acquisition of new licenses only serves to intensify discussions surrounding the integration of cryptocurrencies into X's ecosystem.

    Related
    Dogecoin Just Made Another Major Step Toward Mainstream Adoption

    Each licensing milestone achieved by X Payments represents a step forward in realizing Musk's vision for his digital empire. With each regulatory milestone, the social network solidifies its position as a formidable player in the tech and finance arena. 

    As regulatory approvals pave the way for broader functionality and potential collaborations, enthusiasts across various industries remain attentive to the evolving developments within the billionaire's technological ventures.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion
    2024/03/21 15:53
    Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    2024/03/21 15:53
    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    2024/03/21 15:53
    'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits to Rewarding Network Contributors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Soon? Elon Musk's X Secures Three New Licenses in Key US States
    Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion
    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD