    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg ETF expert reveals that Ethereum ETF applicants have made major updates to their filings
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 10:06
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Contents
    Popular Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu has reported that senior ETF analyst of Bloomberg Eric Balchunas revealed documents showing that the spot Ethereum ETF applicants have updated their S-1 filings.

    Those applicants include BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale and VanEck giants.

    Ethereum ETF filings updated

    According to the aforementioned documentation submitted by the companies, Franklin has set its Ethereum ETF fees at 0.19%, and as for VanEck, this figure is set at 0.2%, as was announced on Friday.

    Besides, BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, made a disclosure of a $10 million seed investment as a major undisclosed investor acquired $10 million worth of its future ETF (ETHA) shares.

    Eric Balchunas believes that the likely date of the spot Ethereum ETF approval is July 2.

    Earlier this year, in January, the same companies had their spot Bitcoin ETF filings finally approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once trading started, the ETFs began accumulating large amounts of BTC on a daily basis.

    BTC ETF outflows rise to major negative record

    Analytics X account @spotonchain spread the word about yet another day of outflows faced by spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to a recent tweet by this entity, these ETFs have been seeing negative inflows for the entire past trading week.

    Overall, on Friday, the exchange-traded funds that track the spot Bitcoin price saw $545 million withdrawn from them. Grayscale faced a $34.2 million withdrawal, and BlackRock’s IBIT ETF just had a zero netflow on Friday.

    Still, @lookochain reports that BlackRock did have an inflow of 23 BTC, and Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF acquired 229 BTC. According to the same source, Fidelity and Bitwise saw outflows of 787 BTC and 485 BTC, respectively.

    Ethereum scores victory against SEC

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Consensys reported that the SEC had finally ended its investigation into Ethereum 2.0. This was a major victory for the Ethereum team and ETH holders since the regulatory agency announced that it did not find any grounds to label ETH as a security.

    This propelled the ETH price up by approximately 5%, as the coin’s price soared above $3,500.

    On Thursday, the second largest cryptocurrency surpassed the $3,600 level. However, since then, ETH has seen a plunge, going down to $3,486 by now.

    #spot Ethereum ETF #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
