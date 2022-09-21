DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 21

Buyers are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is rising slower than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.91%.
Despite a slight rise, the price is still located near the level at $0.05737, which means that the meme coin have not accumulated enough power for a rise. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the breakout of the support may happen very soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.05841 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by 1.11% over the past 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price keeps going down after the false breakout of the $0.000011 mark. In this case, the more likely scenario is an ongoing decline to the $0.000010 zone within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001052 at press time.