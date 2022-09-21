DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is rising slower than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.91%.

Despite a slight rise, the price is still located near the level at $0.05737, which means that the meme coin have not accumulated enough power for a rise. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the breakout of the support may happen very soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.05841 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by 1.11% over the past 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price keeps going down after the false breakout of the $0.000011 mark. In this case, the more likely scenario is an ongoing decline to the $0.000010 zone within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001052 at press time.