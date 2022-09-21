Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 21

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 15:42
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins are ready for a bounceback?
DOGE/USD

DOGE is rising slower than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.91%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite a slight rise, the price is still located near the level at $0.05737, which means that the meme coin have not accumulated enough power for a rise. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the breakout of the support may happen very soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.05841 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by 1.11% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price keeps going down after the false breakout of the $0.000011 mark. In this case, the more likely scenario is an ongoing decline to the $0.000010 zone within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001052 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

