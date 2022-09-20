DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 20

The cryptocurrency market is trying to return to the bullish trend, according to CoinMarketCap.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has not followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.73%.
Despite the slight rise of DOGE, the price remains trading near the support level at $0.05737, which means it is too early to think about a reversal. Thus, the buyers' weakness is also confirmed by the low volume.
All in all, the price should get back to the $0.064 zone for an upward move. Only in that case can the long scenario be possible.
DOGE is trading at $0.0589 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has dropped by 1.76% over the last day.
According to the daily chart, bears seem unlikely to give up as the price is slowly approaching the support level at $0.00001029. If the daily candle closes below the $0.00001050 mark, there are high chances to see a sharp drop to the $0.0000095 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001076 at press time.