Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 21

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 14:49
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Cardano (ADA) found local bottom?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 21
Bulls are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the bounceback of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.38%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the local chart, Cardano (ADA) has bounced off the hourly support level at $0.4417 against the increased volume, which means that buyers have the efforts in place for a slight rise. If the growth continues to the resistance at $0.4574, the upcoming day may also become bullish.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the longer time frame, the situation is unclear, as buyers have not accumulated enough power for a rise despite today's growth.

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20

One can make any price projection based on a possible further rise only when the rate gets back to the $0.48-$0.49 zone.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

The same situation can be seen on the weekly chart as bears' pressure remains relevant as the price gets closer to the support than to the resistance. If the drop continues to the important $0.40 mark, it might generate a sharp decline to the $0.35 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4493 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

