DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 11

Sun, 06/11/2023 - 13:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have rates of DOGE and SHIB dropped enough for reversal?
The market is trying to recover from yesterday's sharp dump, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 3% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of DOGE is trading below the vital level of $0.06253. However, if today's bar closes above it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.065 zone at the beginning of next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06205 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, rising by 7.83%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

Buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet as the rate remains below the $0.000007 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue in the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000672 at press time.

