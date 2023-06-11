DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 11

Original U.Today article

Have rates of DOGE and SHIB dropped enough for reversal?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is trying to recover from yesterday's sharp dump, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of DOGE is trading below the vital level of $0.06253. However, if today's bar closes above it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.065 zone at the beginning of next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06205 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, rising by 7.83%.

Image by TradingView

Buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet as the rate remains below the $0.000007 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue in the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000672 at press time.