DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 11

The market is trying to recover from yesterday's sharp dump, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 3% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Despite the slight rise, the rate of DOGE is trading below the vital level of $0.06253. However, if today's bar closes above it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.065 zone at the beginning of next week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06205 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, rising by 7.83%.
Image by TradingView
Buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet as the rate remains below the $0.000007 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue in the next days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000672 at press time.