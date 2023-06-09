DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9

The market keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.
Today's growth has not affected the overall technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The declining volume confirms that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. The nearest mark that bulls should pay attention to is the zone of $0.074.
If the price gets back to it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a continued upward move to $0.08.
DOGE is trading at $0.06936 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has not followed the growth of DOGE, going down by 0.21%.
From a technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the meme coin keeps accumulating energy. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in a narrow range around the $0.000008 zone is the more likely scenario for the next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000798 at press time.