Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9

Fri, 06/09/2023 - 15:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect growth of DOGE and SHIB?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

Today's growth has not affected the overall technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The declining volume confirms that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. The nearest mark that bulls should pay attention to is the zone of $0.074.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 8

If the price gets back to it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a continued upward move to $0.08.

DOGE is trading at $0.06936 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed the growth of DOGE, going down by 0.21%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the meme coin keeps accumulating energy. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in a narrow range around the $0.000008 zone is the more likely scenario for the next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000798 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Sees 86% Monthly Growth in Active Network Addresses: Details
06/09/2023 - 15:12
Solana (SOL) Sees 86% Monthly Growth in Active Network Addresses: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Critic Mark Cuban Highlights SEC's Hypocrisy
06/09/2023 - 14:57
Cardano (ADA) Critic Mark Cuban Highlights SEC's Hypocrisy
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Is Facing Its First US Recession, Bloomberg's Market Expert Reveals
06/09/2023 - 14:25
Bitcoin Is Facing Its First US Recession, Bloomberg's Market Expert Reveals
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin