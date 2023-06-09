DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9

Original U.Today article

When can traders expect growth of DOGE and SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's growth has not affected the overall technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The declining volume confirms that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. The nearest mark that bulls should pay attention to is the zone of $0.074.

If the price gets back to it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a continued upward move to $0.08.

DOGE is trading at $0.06936 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed the growth of DOGE, going down by 0.21%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the meme coin keeps accumulating energy. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in a narrow range around the $0.000008 zone is the more likely scenario for the next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000798 at press time.