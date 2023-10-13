Diving Board Launches New-Gen DeFi Options Platform

Diving Board's DeFi platform will aggregate orders from multiple DEXes and CEXes on various blockchains

Diving Board, a cross-blockchain lquidity aggregator on EVM and non-EVM blockchains, is set to address the problems of liquidity fragmentation to make the trading strategies of newcomers and pros more flexible and adjustable.

Diving Board DeFi options platform kicks off in alpha

Diving Board, a next-gen DeFi options trading platform, today announced its official launch in public alpha version. Starting from Oct. 13, 2023, it aggregates liquidity from BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC), the three largest blockchains on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Image by Diving Board

Diving Board unleashes the full potential of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere with cross-chain liquidity aggregation, advanced trading algorithms and machine learning (ML) insights to empower more informed and strategic trading for data-driven market actors.

Diving Board offers a newbie-friendly and resource-efficient options trading experience by aggregating liquidity from protocols across most mainstream programmable and non-programmable chains and presenting the data via a single interface.

From the onset of its operations, Diving Board collates data from both centralized and decentralized exchanges to offer its users the most competitive prices and the richest possible liquidity without delays.

Also, the platform is focused on minimized slippage and lightning-fast execution of all types of orders, both simple and sophisticated.

Systango's Diving Board leverages Space and Time's data

Vinita Rathi, founder of Diving Board and CEO of Systango, the development studio behind the release of Diving Board's alpha, shares his excitement about the opportunities the new platform unlocks for traders and investors:

We are very excited to launch Diving Board to usher in the next generation of DeFi options trading. Options are incredibly data-driven, and it’s paramount that the data powering our platform is accurate and tamper-proof. We’ve built Diving Board on Space and Time’s verifiable compute layer to power more informed and strategic trading for our users.

Diving Board gets price data and other information from Space and Time's decentralized data warehouse and full-stack zero-knowledge (ZK) developer tools. They are set to allow Diving Board to power its aggregations and algorithms with verifiable data and computations.

The launch of Diving Board represents a momentous leap forward in the world of DeFi, furnishing major-league traders with a best-in-class experience for liquidity, price execution, risk management, security and user experience.