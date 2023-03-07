DeFiChain Platform Partners with 'German UFC'

DeFiChain, a veteran Bitcoin (BTC) hard fork designed to introduce the first cryptocurrency to the segment of DeFis and smart contracts, scores a novel partnership with one of the most influential MMA organizations in the world.

DeFiChain becomes a sponsor of NFC, a top German MMA promotion

According to the official announcement by the team of DeFiChain, a Bitcoin-like smart contracts platform for DeFis, it has entered into a partnership with National Fighting Championship (NFC), the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion in Germany.



The NFC promotes itself as the German version of the UFC, the world's most popular MMA league based in the U.S. Its latest event - NFC 10 - smashed through the 10 million viewers worldwide milestone. Also, each fighting program is attended by 3,000-6,000 offline visitors.

DeFiChain is set to sponsor five events out of six NFC programs: the tournaments will take place March-December 2023 in Düsseldorf, Bonn, Munich and Dortmund. All fights will be broadcasters live on German television on Sport1, as well as on the social media pages of NFC.

Michael Ortlepp, managing director of the NFC organization Fighting GmbH, stresses that this is the first partnership of that type for the MMA segment in Europe:

It is a great joy and privilege for us to announce our partnership with DeFiChain. NFC as well as DeFiChain follow the same values and goals and are made for a great partnership that will have a lasting effect on the German MMA scene.

As covered by U.Today previously, in December 2022, DeFiChain activated crucial hard fork Grand Central and implemented an on-chain governance module.

Special rewards program for MMA fans

Benedikt Keck, project lead of NFC sponsoring at DeFiChain, shared the details of exclusive bonuses for the top fighters of every tournament in 2023:

I’m really happy about the partnership between us and the team of fighting.de. With the DeFiChain sponsored 10,000€ “Fighter of the Night Bonus” we are able to give the fighters the appreciation they deserve. Our community is looking forward to being part of this fantastic fighting community.

This bonuses will be transferred to the fighter's wallet in DFI equivalent. Also, the platform announced the Fan of the Night Bonus initiative: a random spectator at the event will be able to claim a 1,000 DFI bonus should he/she have a DeFiChain wallet installed.

This global partnership is set to introduce DeFiChain and its technology stack to many more crypto-curious people in the German market.