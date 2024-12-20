Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Financial commentator and Mad Money host Jim Cramer has published a tweet about the U.S. government shutdown that is more than likely to happen this Saturday.

It is expected to be caused by the newly elected U.S. president disapproving the funding bill for the year 2025, which includes pay rises and multiple benefits for congressmen from the Democratic party. Tech magnate and head of D.O.G.E. Elon Musk also paid attention to that bill, speaking against it on X.

Jim Cramer says "buy fear, not sell it"

The president insists that Congress pass the bill without the aforementioned extra expenses and salary rises, but which would allow the government to increase the national debt limit for the time being. If this bill is not passed, then the government will face a temporary shutdown this week.

Jim Cramer tweeted that he had studied every governmental shutdown “since the time of Bill Clinton” regarding the way to react best to it investment-wise. Therefore, Cramer said, “You always had to BUY the fear not sell it.”

I have studied every faux shutdown since the time of Bill Clinton and you always had to BUY the fear not sell it — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 20, 2024

Crypto community responds to Cramer's call

The crypto community responded to Jim Cramer’s tweet with a wave of comments as it frequently does, especially when Cramer talks about Bitcoin. It has been noted that in 90% of cases, the market reacts to the Mad Money host’s tweets, moving totally the other way round. Therefore, when Cramer predicts the market or certain assets, including Bitcoin, to fall, everything goes up, and vice versa.

Now that Cramer has tweeted about “buying the fear” and not selling it, many commentators, including cryptocurrency fans, began tweeting that it is definitely worth selling, not buying.

Over the last 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has shed a large part of its gains added over the last month. Bitcoin declined by almost 10%, falling from the $102,450 zone and landing at $92,951. By now, BTC has rebounded a little and is changing hands at $95,200. The key reason for the rapid and deep Bitcoin decline was the recent statement by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell about the Fed planning to reduce the high pace of interest rate cutting next year. Rather than the 100-basis-point cut expected by the crypto community, the Fed plans to do a 25-basis-point cut in early 2025.