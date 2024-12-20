Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Jim Cramer triggers crypto community with his tweet about buying and selling assets
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 16:18
    Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Financial commentator and Mad Money host Jim Cramer has published a tweet about the U.S. government shutdown that is more than likely to happen this Saturday.

    It is expected to be caused by the newly elected U.S. president disapproving the funding bill for the year 2025, which includes pay rises and multiple benefits for congressmen from the Democratic party. Tech magnate and head of D.O.G.E. Elon Musk also paid attention to that bill, speaking against it on X.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 09:15
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    Mystery 666 BTC Transfer Leads to Half Billion Bitcoin Puzzle
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'

    Jim Cramer says "buy fear, not sell it"

    The president insists that Congress pass the bill without the aforementioned extra expenses and salary rises, but which would allow the government to increase the national debt limit for the time being. If this bill is not passed, then the government will face a temporary shutdown this week.

    Advertisement

    Jim Cramer tweeted that he had studied every governmental shutdown “since the time of Bill Clinton” regarding the way to react best to it investment-wise. Therefore, Cramer said, “You always had to BUY the fear not sell it.”

    Crypto community responds to Cramer's call

    The crypto community responded to Jim Cramer’s tweet with a wave of comments as it frequently does, especially when Cramer talks about Bitcoin. It has been noted that in 90% of cases, the market reacts to the Mad Money host’s tweets, moving totally the other way round. Therefore, when Cramer predicts the market or certain assets, including Bitcoin, to fall, everything goes up, and vice versa.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big 'Bitcoin Secret': Details
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 11:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big 'Bitcoin Secret': Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Now that Cramer has tweeted about “buying the fear” and not selling it, many commentators, including cryptocurrency fans, began tweeting that it is definitely worth selling, not buying.

    Over the last 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has shed a large part of its gains added over the last month. Bitcoin declined by almost 10%, falling from the $102,450 zone and landing at $92,951. By now, BTC has rebounded a little and is changing hands at $95,200. The key reason for the rapid and deep Bitcoin decline was the recent statement by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell about the Fed planning to reduce the high pace of interest rate cutting next year. Rather than the 100-basis-point cut expected by the crypto community, the Fed plans to do a 25-basis-point cut in early 2025.

    #Jim Cramer #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 16:00
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD