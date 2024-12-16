ADA and BNB Price Prediction for December 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market remains mainly red, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 2.05% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is about to break the local support level of $1.0431. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $1 area within the next few days.

ADA is trading at $1.0549 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.06%.

From the technical point of view, BNB is looking not as bearish as ADA. However, the price is closer to the support than to the resistance.

If the rate approaches the $700 zone, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $690 area.

BNB is trading at $711.76 at press time.