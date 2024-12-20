Major Company Negotiating Bitcoin Proposal: Report

According to a recent report by The Washington Post, the National Center for Public Policy Research, the conservative think tank that recently made waves with its Bitcoin proposals for Microsoft and Amazon, plans a broader push.

Advertisement

It is currently in the process of negotiating a Bitcoin proposal with a "major" company. The NCPPR has yet to disclose its name.

The think tank expressed some concerns about financial markets allegedly being used to oppress citizens.

The NCPPR argues that Bitcoin would help to protect corporations from inflation.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the right-wing group also submitted a similar proposal for Amazon shareholders. The Bellevue-based tech behemoth has been asked to explore a 5% allocation to the leading cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, more than 99% of MicroSoft shareholders voted against assessing Bitcoin investing. However, the NCPPR appears to be unfazed by this cruising defeat. According to the Washington Post, the think tank plans to file more similar proposals are expected to be filed in the future.

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, who unsuccessfully tried to pitch Bitcoin to Microsoft, recently stated that he did not expect major corporations to instantly buy Bitcoin, but he predicted that the largest cryptocurrency would become part of the conversation.

The NCPPR claims that it has not received any financial contributions from any cryptocurrency-focused groups.