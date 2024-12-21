Advertisement
    12.16 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Whales in Hype Mode

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu whales plot turnaround for SHIB price
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 13:08
    12.16 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Whales in Hype Mode
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is getting a major defining moment as whales within the ecosystem are currently pushing for new heights. Per data from the crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock, SHIB whales have moved 12.16 trillion tokens in 24 hours, a figure that marks a 41% surge in 24 hours. With a price rebound underway, SHIB whales might determine the momentum.

    Where is Shiba Inu price heading to?

    Despite the sustained hype in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the SHIB whales might make a real difference. Over the 24-hour period, the meme coin has seen more than 520 large transactions, valued at at least $100,000.

    Article image
    SHIB Large Transaction Count via IntoTheBlock

    The motivation for this hyped accumulation or transaction remains visible. In the past week, Shiba Inu's price suffered a severe slump, falling from $0.00002395 to a low of $0.0000186. With the reboot in large holders’ embrace, it becomes feasible for SHIB to reclaim lost grounds.

    As observed days ago, SHIB whales disappeared in what is considered a latency period amid a price decline. Their reemergence signals optimism, with prices likely to push to $0.000025 if the ongoing whale momentum is sustained.

    Leaning on SHIB team

    With the massive volatility in the market, not every meme coin has the type of fundamentals to anchor new growth leaps on, such as Shiba Inu. The project’s leaders have continued to unveil new products, token listings and even airdrops for community members.

    This activity proves that Shiba Inu is evolving at a very fast pace. Shibarium sits at the forefront of these innovations, scoring important milestones.

    These innovations and upgrades have presented Shiba Inu as a project with a better valuation than just the regular hype that trails meme coins. Leading the meme coin gains, Shiba Inu is now anchoring on its bullish trading volume among many metrics to keep it growing.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

