Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Facing $1.2 Billion Liquidation Bloodbath as XRP, DOGE, and ADA Record Stunning Losses

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Major altcoins, including XRP and Cardano (ADA), have logged double-digit losses
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 19:58
    Crypto Facing $1.2 Billion Liquidation Bloodbath as XRP, DOGE, and ADA Record Stunning Losses
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by CoinGlass, more than $1.2 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    Long positions, unsurprisingly, account for the vast majority of the wipeout ($1.07 billion). 

    The largest single liquidation order took place on Binance, with one trader losing nearly $16 million. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Facing $1.2 Billion Liquidation Bloodbath as XRP, DOGE, and ADA Record Stunning Losses
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Extremely Oversold Right Now, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cardano's ADA Plunges Under $1, But Whales Are Still All In

    Binance comes in first place by the total amount of liquidated crypto with $546 million. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $96,682, according to CoinGecko data The cryptocurrency is down nearly 7% in just 24 hours. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    Thu, 12/19/2024 - 18:37
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Major altcoins are taking a more severe beating, with the Ripple-linked XRP token plunging by as much as 10%. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) have also recorded double-digit losses, plunging by 19.4% and 15.7%, respectively. 

    As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency market turned bearish after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would reduce easing in 2025 after implementing a "hawkish" rate cut. 

    Now, only two rate cuts are expected near year in a huge blow to risk assets. 

    The US equities also appeared under severe strain, with the Dow recently logging its longest losing streak in 50 years. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 18:37
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 17:34
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Extremely Oversold Right Now, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!
    Crypto All-Stars Presale Raises $21M for Unified Meme Coin Staking Protocol, ICO Ends in 2 Days
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Facing $1.2 Billion Liquidation Bloodbath as XRP, DOGE, and ADA Record Stunning Losses
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Extremely Oversold Right Now, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD