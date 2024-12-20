Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may decline of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 15:37
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction continues on the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 8% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $92,502. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $96,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest support of $92,092. If the candle's closure happens near it, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further correction to the $90,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. 

    If the weekly bar closes around $92,000, the decline may lead to the test of the $85,000-$90,000 area by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,688 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

