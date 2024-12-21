'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Best Assets for Your Money

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular book on managing finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” investor and entrepreneur, raised the topic of Bitcoin, U.S. government spending and the Fed Reserve.

He also made an important warning to the financial markets as to how he sees their nearest future.

Best assets to park your money in per Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki got on his hobby-horse right from the start, saying that he does not trust the "US Givernment" (hinting at the excessive spending over the past few years), the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve. He added that he stopped trusting the government back in 1965, when he took notice that U.S. “silver coins were now alloys of cooper.”

Kiyosaki also reminded his readers about president Nixon removing the gold standard that had been used to back the U.S. dollar until then: “Nixon took the US dollar off the gold standard.”

THANK YOU gold, silver and Bitcoin HODLERS: I do not trust the US Giverment, the US Treasury, or the FED.



If you trust these Den of Thieves that is your choice. I stopped trusting my government in 1965, when I noticed our silver coins were now alloys of cooper.



In 1971… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 21, 2024

It was then, the financial expert revealed, that he began to “save” gold, silver, and these days he is saving Bitcoin.

Today, he said, “the best assets for your money are real gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

Crucial warning to financial markets

In his typical manner, Kiyosaki warned the financial community about the approaching crash, which is likely to be the biggest in history. He tweeted: “The world is about to crash financially.”

However, he believes that saving Bitcoin, physical gold and silver can save one’s wealth, and it is much safer to invest in those rather than saving fiat money and investing in assets based on fiat money.

Bitcoin to $350,000 in 2025, Kiyosaki believes

Earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki made a bold prediction, saying that he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin to skyrocket to $350,000, largely thanks to the new U.S. president who supports crypto and intends to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the U.S. in the next few years.

So far, he has recommended that the community should start accumulating Bitcoin in parts, buying Satoshis, since one single BTC back then was worth more than $106,000. After that BTC soared above $108,000. From Tuesday to Friday, Bitcoin plummeted by 15%, falling from $108,380 to $92,640 on the news of the Fed Reserve planning to reduce its dovish policy and make a much smaller interest rate cut next year. By now, Bitcoin has managed to recover 7%, rising to $99,150.