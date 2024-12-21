Advertisement
    XRP Defies Hourly Death Cross With 5% Price Jump

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP reached intraday highs of $2.38
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 14:20
    XRP Defies Hourly Death Cross With 5% Price Jump
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market value, has seen a 5% price jump, despite a "death cross" on its hourly charts. The "death cross," typically seen as a bearish signal, occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average, suggesting potential further declines.

    Despite the "death cross," XRP has rebounded, up 5% in the last 24 hours. The larger crypto market experienced a significant sell-off earlier this week, with liquidations surpassing $1.4 billion in Friday's session. However, the market regained ground, with several cryptocurrencies showing signs of recovery over the weekend.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge came in lower than expected on Friday, which seemed to take some of the sting out of the market’s disappointment with the Fed’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, contributing to the market's rebound.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Strategic Bitcoin-Based Digital Asset Policy for US
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Best Assets for Your Money
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000: What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) To Never See $4,000? Solana (SOL) Great Reset Is Incoming

    Related
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 16:00
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    On-chain data also suggests accumulation by large holders referred to as "whales," who have been buying up XRP during the dip. Within the last 24 hours, blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reported 99,999,977 XRP worth $222,109,105 transferred between unknown wallets. According to Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, Whales bought 80 million XRP since the price correction began on Dec. 17.

    XRP price action

    After two straight days of declines, XRP dipped to lows of $1.95 in Friday's session, where the price sharply rebounded. XRP had encountered resistance at $2.72 on Dec. 17.

    Related
    800 Million XRP Migrate From Top Global Exchange; Is This Start of Something Big?
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 14:49
    800 Million XRP Migrate From Top Global Exchange; Is This Start of Something Big?
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    On the downside, $1.90 is a critical level for bulls to defend because a break below it might send XRP to the 50-day SMA at $1.59. At the time of writing, XRP was up 5.03% in the last 24 hours to $2.35, having reached intraday highs of $2.38.

    Currently, the daily RSI is just above the midpoint, suggesting range-bound trading in the near term. XRP may oscillate between $1.90 and $2.72 for a little more time before a fresh move. A surge past $2.73 might kickstart a fresh uptrend targeting $3 and beyond.

    In positive XRP Ledger news, the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) on XRP Ledger has been successfully audited by Softstack GmbH with zero critical issues found. This marks an important step in ensuring robust security. XRPL’s MPT token standard enables efficient tokenization and supports diverse digital assets on a secure blockchain platform.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

