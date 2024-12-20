Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE creator Billy Markus has reacted to the crash of top cryptocurrencies BTC, DOGE, ETH
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 9:15
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, one of the two founders of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin launched in 2013, has published a post where he commented on the massive price fall faced by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, along with the rest of the crypto market over the last 24 hours.

    On social media Markus is widely known under the alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto. In this post, the popular ‘WAGMI’ acronym was mentioned, which is supposed to be bullish and optimistic.

    Markus reacts sarcastically as BTC, DOGE, ETH crash

    Known for his playful, ironic and, frequently, sarcastic comments related to crypto market volatility, Markus responded in his typical manner. Publishing a post with a chart, where three top ten cryptocurrencies, including one created by him – Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin – Markus wrote in his X post in capitals: “SO GLAD I QUIT MY JOB.”

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Is Bitcoin's 21 Million Cap Safe? Adam Back Explains
    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost Major Support, XRP Bullish Formation Invalidated, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Key Support Level

    In that screenshot, Bitcoin dropped below the $98,000 level but in the past hour, the world’s flagship crypto has extended its crash by going down to $96,076 per coin. Overall, since Thursday, this constitutes a 6.45% decline from the $102,000 price mark.

    Advertisement

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto’s brainchild Dogecoin has crashed harder, falling by almost 17% from $0.36668 to $0.30491, where it is currently changing hands.

    The second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, has experienced an 11.2% crash, rapidly declining from $3,711 to $3,301 as of this writing.

    The crypto market has faced stunning losses as $1.2 billion worth of crypto has been wiped out. Among those, the liquidations of long positions constituted the majority of the losses - $1.07 billion triggered by the speech of the Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that the US central bank intends to drastically reduce interest rate cuts. The next coming easing is to be 25 basis points rather than 100 as was expected by crypto fans and the financial community in general.

    Related
    ‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows
    Thu, 12/19/2024 - 15:09
    ‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "WAGMI" from DOGE co-founder

    In the comment thread, an X user wrote a popular acronym WAGMI, which means “we’re all gonna make it” used for encouraging and adding optimism in troublesome periods of time not only concerning the crypto or traditional financial markets but events in the world and individual lives in general.

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto reacted by posting an animated GIF to agree with that statement. But that response also seems rather ironic.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 9:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes Dramatically, Losing 20%
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 8:04
    Is Bitcoin's 21 Million Cap Safe? Adam Back Explains
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes Dramatically, Losing 20%
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Is Bitcoin's 21 Million Cap Safe? Adam Back Explains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD