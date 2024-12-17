DOGE Price Prediction for December 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local resistance of $0.4073. If the daily bar closes near it or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.41 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. A further rise may be possible only if bulls restore the rate to the $0.4230 mark.

Before it happens, sideways trading in the range of $0.3950-$0.4150 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to expect any sharp moves by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.4061 at press time.