    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 17

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may sideways trading of DOGE last?
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 13:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.63% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local resistance of $0.4073. If the daily bar closes near it or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.41 area by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. A further rise may be possible only if bulls restore the rate to the $0.4230 mark.

    Before it happens, sideways trading in the range of $0.3950-$0.4150 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to expect any sharp moves by the end of the week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4061 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

