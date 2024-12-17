SHIB Price Prediction for December 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 2.51% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is about to break the local resistance of $0.00002736. If that happens, growth may lead to a test of the $0.00002780 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of SHIB needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.00002650-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the coin is far from important levels. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, which means one should not expect sharp ups or downs before the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002728 at press time.