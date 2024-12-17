Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of SHIB ended yet?
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 13:27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 2.51% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is about to break the local resistance of $0.00002736. If that happens, growth may lead to a test of the $0.00002780 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of SHIB needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.00002650-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the coin is far from  important levels. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, which means one should not expect sharp ups or downs before the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002728 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

