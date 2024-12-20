Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    2.75 Trillion SHIB in Hours, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This adds to 754% increase over last seven days
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 15:04
    2.75 Trillion SHIB in Hours, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a staggering 2.75 trillion SHIB recorded in large holder outflows alone in the past day. This movement is part of an even larger trend, with the total large transaction volume for SHIB hitting 6.37 trillion SHIB in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    The 2.75 trillion SHIB in outflows adds to a 754% increase over the last seven days. Conversely, large holder inflows — the movement of funds into whale addresses — reached 1.9 trillion SHIB in the last 24 hours, adding to a 133% surge weekly. Large transaction volumes often indicate increased activity among whales, of which Shiba Inu was seeing a 55.81% increase in the last 24 hours.

    The rise in outflows coincides with a broader crypto market sell-off this week, which might have influenced SHIB large holders to move substantial amounts of tokens.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big 'Bitcoin Secret': Details
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whale Moves Explode 258%, Sparking Market Frenzy
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 16:22
    Shiba Inu Whale Moves Explode 258%, Sparking Market Frenzy
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 23.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001874. The ongoing sell-off might explain why outflows have significantly outpaced inflows.

    With prevailing market sentiment leaning bearish, significant outflows suggest some whales may be cashing out amid broader market uncertainty.

    What it means

    Large Holders Outflow from IntoTheBlock tracks the funds going out of addresses belonging to whales.

    Article image
    Large Holders Outflow,Courtesy: InToTheBlock

    Large Holders Outflow can be useful to spot moments of panic. Spikes in outflows might suggest two things: selling from whale addresses or withdrawals from exchanges. Withdrawal from exchanges could be for security reasons, such as a move to cold storage, which is considered bullish.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    Sun, 12/15/2024 - 13:00
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Large holders may be more likely to sell assets during periods of extreme volatility to prevent liquidation. However, because exchanges are among the largest holders, large outflows can often be funds leaving exchanges.

    In positive news, Shiba Inu has entered a partnership with Chainlink, allowing its ecosystem tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH to adopt the CCT standard. Shibarium has also adopted Chainlink's CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure and data streams for low-latency market data.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 15:09
    10 Million RLUSD Moved in One Hour as Things With Stablecoin Heating Up
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 14:58
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Warns Cardano (ADA) Community of 'Potential CAR-crash'
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    10 Million RLUSD Moved in One Hour as Things With Stablecoin Heating Up
    2.75 Trillion SHIB in Hours, What's Going On?
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Warns Cardano (ADA) Community of 'Potential CAR-crash'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD