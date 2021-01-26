DeFi OSL Managing Director Makes Appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Popular US TV Game Show

Popular TV game show Wheel of Fortune has welcomed the managing director of the DeFi platform OSL as a guest, spreading the word about Bitcoin to millions of viewers

Mike Novogratz has commented on a tweet that contains a tiny extract from a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, a popular U.S. TV game show, in which the host introduces Jeremy Kerbel, the managing director of decentralized finance platform OSL, as a contestant.

Novogratz pointed out that even though he loves Bitcoin, BTC is "only part of the revolution."

Image via Twitter

Wheel of Fortune welcomes OSL managing director as a guest

The episode was shared by the cofounder of Miner Update, a crypto mining media company, Daniel Armitage.

Millions of Americans just learned about DeFi on Wheel of Fortune. Jeremy's not the hero we deserve, but he's the hero we need.

In the short extract, the host, Pat Sajak, asked Kerbel whether he worked in the decentralized finance industry, as if asking to clarify the meaning for the audience. Kerbel used the words that, at the moment, have often been heard in the media thanks to CNBC and other mainstream media, to define what "decentralized finance" is all about: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and so on.

Kerbel replied, saying that the host also made a joke, asking whether he had change for Bitcoin.

@patsajak also asked me if I had change for a @bitcoin in the episode. We're going to make it friends.

The founder of the Galaxy Digital crypto hedge fund and former asset manager for Goldman Sachs, Mike Novogratz, commented on the tweet, saying that as much as he loves Bitcoin, BTC is only part of the revolution brought on by blockchain and crypto.

About OSL

OSL positions itself as the leading digital asset platform in Asia. It is part of BC Technology Group and the first crypto company licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

It provides its customers with brokerage services, SaaS, custody and exchange products.

Galaxy Digital to launch three ETH-based funds

Mike Novogratz is an early Ethereum investor. He purchased half a million ETH from Vitalik Buterin back in 2015 (at the price of $0.99) and become the first ETH holder from Wall Street.

Now, his company Galaxy Digital is preparing to launch three funds to provide investors with exposure to the second largest cryptocurrency.

One of them, Galaxy Ethereum Fund, will target financial institutions. The other two will allow retail investors to gain access to ETH.