ENG
RU

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Says Regulators Should Be Hyperventilating at Bitcoin's Success

News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 14:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Goldman's Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin "could work," but he is convinced that regulators will not ignore it
Former Goldman Sachs CEO Says Regulators Should Be Hyperventilating at Bitcoin's Success
Cover image via www.forbes.com
Contents

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told CNBC that Bitcoin "could work," but he is very skeptical of its future prospects because of a looming regulatory clampdown.

The ex-chair believes that regulators will not be asleep at the wheel when the cryptocurrency is reaching new highs. In fact, Blankfein—who is a lifelong Democrat—says that they should be "hyperventilating" at its success:

If I were a regulator I would be kind of hyperventilating at the success of it at the moment, and I'd be arming myself to deal with it.

Neither a store of value nor a medium of exchange

The 66-year-old billionaire also does not see Bitcoin as a viable currency. Channeling Ray Dalio's criticism, he does not see it as either a store of value (because of its volatility and custody issues) or as a medium of exchange.

If Bitcoin gets regulated away, Blankfein is convinced that it could undermine its initial purpose:

Like a lot of things, this could be workable, but it will undermine the freedom of liberty, and kind of lack transparency that people like about it in the first place.

President Joe Biden's SEC pick Gary Gensler, however, is crypto-savvy and Bitcoin-friendly, which significantly boosts the chances of Bitcoin's ETF approval.

Related Institutional Demand Not Strong Enough to Push Bitcoin Above $40,000: JPMorgan
Related
Institutional Demand Not Strong Enough to Push Bitcoin Above $40,000: JPMorgan

Goldman becomes comfortable with Bitcoin

In his 2017 Bloomberg interview, Blankfein mentioned that he was not comfortable with Bitcoin, but he was nonetheless open to it when he was the CEO of Goldman.

In 2018, the American banker mentioned that Bitcoin was not for him, but he cautioned the cryptocurrency's critics against being "arrogant."

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, one of the largest U.S. banks, is soon expected to enter the cryptocurrency custody industry.

#Bitcoin News#Goldman Sachs#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin and Tesla Stock Likely to Halve in Value: Deutsche Bank Survey
News
01/19/2021 - 14:02

Bitcoin and Tesla Stock Likely to Halve in Value: Deutsche Bank Survey

Alex Dovbnya
article image $7.81 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock May Put Some of Its Funds Into Bitcoin Futures
News
01/20/2021 - 18:33

$7.81 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock May Put Some of Its Funds Into Bitcoin Futures

Alex Dovbnya
article image Flare Networks (FLR) Considering Adding DOGE as F-Asset. Why?
News
01/22/2021 - 10:31

Flare Networks (FLR) Considering Adding DOGE as F-Asset. Why?

Vladislav Sopov