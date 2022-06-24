CZ Says BTC Might Hit $70k in Few Months or Years, ShibaSwap's BONE Trackable on Binance, Cardano Joins Linux Foundation as Gold Member: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin might hit $70,000 in few months or years, says Binance CEO

In his recent interview with The Guardian, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said it may take a few months or years for Bitcoin to reach its all-time high of nearly $70,000. He also stated that the $20,000 level is not actually that low, highlighting his point by saying that if people in 2018 or 2019 were told that the king crypto would trade at $20K, they would be “very happy.” According to Ian Harnett, the co-founder of Absolute Strategy Research, previous crypto rallies indicate that Bitcoin tends to decline roughly 80% from all-time highs. Such a repeat in 2022 might drag the lead cryptocurrency down nearly 40% to $13,000—a "key support area.”

Shibaswap's BONE can now be tracked on Binance

Binance has once again shown its support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. One of the three tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, ShibaSwap’s BONE now has its price trackable on Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The news of the introduction of this innovation has ignited another wave of rumors about the possible listing of BONE on the exchange. However, it remains unknown if BONE will eventually be added by Binance. To be listed on the platform, a token must be extremely popular and in demand, capable of stirring up the crowd and causing wild price movement. At the moment, BONE is only fully listed on the MEXC exchange.

Cardano joins Linux Foundation as gold member

According to Cardano’s announcement on Twitter, it has joined the Linux Foundation as a gold member, becoming the only nonprofit active at this level. Previously, Cardano’s Dirk Hohndel spoke with Linux creator Linus Torvalds at the Linux Open Source Summit in Austin. Hohndel stated that the Linux Foundation is “a perfect place to be” thanks to its outstanding track record as a facilitator of collaboration around interesting open source technology. Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture. He provided testimony and responded to questions from members of the committee regarding the hearing "The Future of Digital Asset Regulation."

