Cardano Joins Linux Foundation as Gold Member

Cardano has announced that it is now a member of the Linux Foundation. According to a blog post, the Cardano Foundation has joined as a gold member, becoming the only nonprofit active at this level.

As reported previously, Cardano Foundation Chief Open Source Officer Dirk Hohndel had a fireside chat with Linux creator Linus Torvalds at the Linux Open Source Summit in Austin.

Commenting on this event, Dirk Hohndel stated: ''The Cardano Foundation is focused on driving the adoption of blockchain technology, and we strongly believe that building a vibrant open source community around our technology is a key part of achieving that goal." The Linux Foundation, with its outstanding track record as a facilitator of collaboration around interesting open source technology, is a perfect place for us to be."

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is expected to appear today, June 23, before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit.

Hoskinson will be providing testimony and responding to questions from members of the committee regarding the hearing, "The Future of Digital Asset Regulation." The Committee on Agriculture oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Coincidentally, Input-Output Chief Scientist Aggelos Kiayias will also be speaking at the IEEE Conference on Dependable & Secure Computing today, June 23.

Cardano's web3 innovations

Daedalus wallet is IOG's full node implementation and it is a desktop application. IOG's entire node implementation is a desktop program known as Daedalus wallet. IOG claims it is creating Lace, which it describes as a "one-stop-shop" for all blockchain operations, to make the wallet user experience simpler.

Lace is a lightweight wallet that would streamline online banking and serve as a gateway to Web 3.0. Users of Lace will be able to communicate with one another and with businesses directly, exchanging assets and data without the need for intermediaries.

At the time of publication, ADA was trading up 2.12% at $0.473.