Shib Enters Top 10 Trading Volume List as Whale Buys 163 Billion SHIB

Shiba Inu has become one of most traded coins, while top ETH whale acquired over 163 billion of this meme token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data available from WhaleStats crypto tracking platform in the past 24 hours shows that the second biggest meme coin Shiba Inu has entered the top 10 list of tokens with the highest trading volume.

In the meantime, a major whale on the Ethereum chain has bought 163.2 billion of these canine tokens.

SHIB becomes one of the most-traded assets

At press time, Shiba Inu holds eighth place on the list of the top 10 coins by trading volume, according to the WhaleStats website. Stablecoins USDT, USDC and its regular rival—FTT token—are ahead of it.

Shiba Inu also holds fifth place on the list of the 10 most actively sold tokens, along with APE, LINK, MRK and UNI.

Ads

Whale grabs 163 billion SHIB

WhaleStats also shared that whale "BlueWhale0073," who has been actively buying Shiba Inu over the past few months, has purchased another large chunk of it. His acquisition comprised 163,286,048,050 SHIB valued at $1,575,710.

The page of this whale's wallet shows that he still sells almost all of the purchased SHIB tokens. At the time of this writing, the investor owns 5,055,490,196 Shiba worth $51,566. This constitutes 1.99% of his portfolio.

The majority of it is comprised of USDC (51.77%) and USDT (24.05%) stablecoins and UNI token (18.59%).

60.53 million SHIB burned

According to the website of the Shibburn cryptocurrency tracker and burn platform, over the past 24 hours, a total of 60,537,792 SHIB tokens has been moved to an unspendable wallet, i.e., burned.

The number of transactions it took to remove this amount of SHIB out of circulation was six. The website shows that the burn rate of the meme coin has shown a significant drop; it has declined by 34.98% compared to nearly a billion the day before.

A total of 410,370,130,197,615 SHIB has been removed from the circulating supply overall by now, while 557,841,134,992,727 coins remain in circulation at the moment, according to Shibburn.

The amount of 31,788,734,809,657 SHIB has been staked in various DeFi projects.