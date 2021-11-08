Cudos Launches Buzz, Second Stage of Its Incentivized Testnet: Details

Decentralized cloud platform Cudos shares the agenda of its second incentivized testnet stage, dubbed Buzz

The Cudos team is ready to onboard new contributors and validators as its Phase Apollo testing is concluded now.

Cudos approaches Buzz, teases ecosystem launch

According to the official announcement shared by Cudos decentralized cloud computations platform, its incentivized testing enters Phase Two.

This phase will replace its inaugural testing, dubbed Apollo. In the Apollo era, thousands of validators contributed to the progress of Cudos decentralization.

More than 22,000 enthusiasts already expressed interest in experimenting with the elements of Buzz's infrastructure.

Ethan Illingworth, blockchain PM at Cudos, indicates developer functional testing as the key focus area of the upcoming testing phase:

We've been working hard with engineers to improve the network based on the feedback we received and the insights we collected during this first phase. In the next phase, called Buzz, we’ll be going beyond basic start-up tasks towards more developer functional testing relating to smart contracts as we continue preparing for our mainnet release.

Technically, the start of Buzz coincides with the launch of the Cudos Network ecosystem: developers will be able to deploy their smart contracts seamlessly.

Cudos will be compatible with Ethereum testnet, here's how

Besides the developer experience, the new testnet will advance the interoperability of Cudos. Namely, Gravity Bridge between Cudos network and Ethereum's testing network, Rinkeby, will come soon.

Validators and testers will be motivated by special rewards, as stressed by Cudos' statement.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cudos allowed users to stake CUDOS tokens in mid-July 2021.