Major April Fools' Warning Issued to Shibarium Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shibarium community has received a notable warning that could help protect their funds and assets. In an update by Susbarium, the online platform dedicated to exposing scams and protecting community members, users were alerted to possible April Fools' Day scams.

Advertisement

Are scammers targeting Shibarium users?

According to Susbarium, scammers have taken advantage of April 1, a day dedicated to pranking people, to pull off scams. The scam could involve users receiving fake offers, fraudulent giveaways or impersonation tactics.

The ecosystem urged users to watch out for fake airdrops or giveaways. Malicious actors have been known to steal users’ private keys and funds from such offers. The scammers might require users to complete certain forms that could compromise their security details.

WARNING: April Fools = Scammer Season



Today’s not just about jokes — it’s prime time for scammers to mask traps as pranks.

Watch out for:



•Fake airdrops or giveaways

•“Surprise” token launches

•Too-good-to-be-true DMs or links

•Copycat profiles impersonating devs



Stay… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) April 1, 2025

Susbarium also emphasized that scammers could claim to belong to the Shibarium ecosystem and offer "surprise token launches." It noted that such might be fraudulent projects meant to lure investors into purchasing tokens with no value.

Additionally, the platform cautioned community members to be mindful of direct messages to them, which could contain phishing links through which their wallets can become compromised.

The update warned the community to stay vigilant and verify every offer, especially those that appear "too good to be true."

"Stay sharp. Real builders don’t rug for laughs," Susbarium stated.

Why warning matters now

Experts consider the warning a timely reminder to users in general, particularly as malicious actors always remain active.

They maintain that constantly sensitizing users could help limit the loss of funds to unscrupulous persons looking to steal from users in the crypto space.

The experts highlighted that with Shibarium recently hitting the one billion total transaction milestone, scammers could use it to present a fake offer to unsuspecting users only to dispossess them of their assets.

Meanwhile, in the broader Shiba Inu community, a post on X by mysterious SHIB team lead Shytoshi Kusama has sparked optimism among members. Kusama, who has been silent for a while, recently posted a bullish message about the ecosystem.