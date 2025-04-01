Advertisement
    Major April Fools' Warning Issued to Shibarium Community: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 13:50
    Shibarium Trustwatch issues caution to community as April Fools' scam grows
    The Shibarium community has received a notable warning that could help protect their funds and assets. In an update by Susbarium, the online platform dedicated to exposing scams and protecting community members, users were alerted to possible April Fools' Day scams.

    Are scammers targeting Shibarium users?

    According to Susbarium, scammers have taken advantage of April 1, a day dedicated to pranking people, to pull off scams. The scam could involve users receiving fake offers, fraudulent giveaways or impersonation tactics.

    The ecosystem urged users to watch out for fake airdrops or giveaways. Malicious actors have been known to steal users’ private keys and funds from such offers. The scammers might require users to complete certain forms that could compromise their security details.

    Susbarium also emphasized that scammers could claim to belong to the Shibarium ecosystem and offer "surprise token launches." It noted that such might be fraudulent projects meant to lure investors into purchasing tokens with no value.

    Additionally, the platform cautioned community members to be mindful of direct messages to them, which could contain phishing links through which their wallets can become compromised.

    The update warned the community to stay vigilant and verify every offer, especially those that appear "too good to be true."

    "Stay sharp. Real builders don’t rug for laughs," Susbarium stated.

    Why warning matters now

    Experts consider the warning a timely reminder to users in general, particularly as malicious actors always remain active.

    They maintain that constantly sensitizing users could help limit the loss of funds to unscrupulous persons looking to steal from users in the crypto space.

    The experts highlighted that with Shibarium recently hitting the one billion total transaction milestone, scammers could use it to present a fake offer to unsuspecting users only to dispossess them of their assets.

    Meanwhile, in the broader Shiba Inu community, a post on X by mysterious SHIB team lead Shytoshi Kusama has sparked optimism among members. Kusama, who has been silent for a while, recently posted a bullish message about the ecosystem.

    #Shibarium

